CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $11.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00190790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00383506 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,604,140 coins and its circulating supply is 158,604,140 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

