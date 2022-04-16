Customers Bancorp (CUBI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI):

4/12/2022 – Customers Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00.

3/31/2022 – Customers Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

3/28/2022 – Customers Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $44.08. 251,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,427,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

