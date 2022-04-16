Customers Bancorp (CUBI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI):
- 4/12/2022 – Customers Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Customers Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.
- 3/28/2022 – Customers Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock.
NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $44.08. 251,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
