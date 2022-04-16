Curio Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $482,215.24 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $482,215.24 and approximately $196.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00105447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.