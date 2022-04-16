CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

CVAC stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. 463,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $130.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

CureVac Company Profile (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.