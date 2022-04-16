Curate Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $1.50 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,488,695 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

