CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,192 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CTS worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 107,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,294. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

