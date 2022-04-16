CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $4.74. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 4,115,383 shares.

CTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.11.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

