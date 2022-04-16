CryptoTycoon (CTT) Trading 12.7% Higher This Week

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00013643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $771,772.01 and approximately $384,895.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00105447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 897,681 coins and its circulating supply is 139,910 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

