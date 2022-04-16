Crown 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,238.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $941,443.15 and $1,238.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.51 or 0.00856532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00213376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00026407 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,459,438 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

