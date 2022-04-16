Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CWGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $182.86 million, a P/E ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 0.35. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

