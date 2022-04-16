Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 89.3% in March

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CRKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.75.
About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creek Road Miners (CRKR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.