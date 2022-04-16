Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 89.3% in March

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CRKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.75.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.