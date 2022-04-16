Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($93.48) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($74.89) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GXI opened at €67.35 ($73.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.97. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €53.45 ($58.10) and a one year high of €99.40 ($108.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

