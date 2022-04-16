Credit Suisse Group Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$66.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.96.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at C$63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.78.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 78.54%.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,814,408.95. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last three months.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.