CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $195,062.11 and $1,919.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

