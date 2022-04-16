Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 461,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $174.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

