Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Cowen stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $626.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

