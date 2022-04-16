Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLG. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $303.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

