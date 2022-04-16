Covalent (CQT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $76.95 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.22 or 0.07494016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,168.41 or 1.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00050313 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

