COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Up 111.3% in March

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COVA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. COVA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

