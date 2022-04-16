Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Shares Up 0.1%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

About Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

