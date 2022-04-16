Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $6.86 billion and approximately $271.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $23.96 or 0.00059738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,144.80 or 1.00085111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

