CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Company

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CXW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.