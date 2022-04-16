CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Company

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.
CXW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CoreCivic stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
