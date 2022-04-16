Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFFGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CPLFF stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.