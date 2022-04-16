Contrasting Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) & Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) and Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Products and Twin Vee Powercats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products 9.74% 31.17% 21.54% Twin Vee Powercats N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marine Products and Twin Vee Powercats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products $298.01 million 1.51 $29.03 million $0.86 15.36 Twin Vee Powercats $15.77 million 1.70 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee Powercats.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are held by institutional investors. 75.8% of Marine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marine Products and Twin Vee Powercats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Marine Products beats Twin Vee Powercats on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of 206 domestic and 92 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Its boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Its boats are used in range of recreational activities, including fishing; diving and water skiing; and commercial activities, such as transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions. The company sells its boats through a network of independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

