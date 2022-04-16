Contrasting American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American Rebel alerts:

This table compares American Rebel and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries 4.40% 17.42% 7.72%

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Myers Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries $761.43 million 1.00 $33.54 million $0.92 22.73

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Rebel and Myers Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Myers Industries has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Myers Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

Myers Industries beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational, and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.