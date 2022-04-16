CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,807.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $29.06 million and $145,807.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00073056 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,328,400 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

