Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.26

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as low as $17.14. Constellium shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 614,315 shares changing hands.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

