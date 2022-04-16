ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.