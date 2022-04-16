ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

