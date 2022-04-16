Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $4,795.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,436.83 or 0.99929953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00267860 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00354730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00104220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00138574 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,877,118 coins and its circulating supply is 12,057,431 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

