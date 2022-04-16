Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

