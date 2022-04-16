Comparing Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Molecular Data and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Data and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A Logiq -53.89% -65.32% -54.13%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Data has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molecular Data and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.02 -$50.27 million N/A N/A Logiq $37.35 million 0.43 -$20.13 million ($0.96) -0.72

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Data.

Molecular Data Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

