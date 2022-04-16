Comparing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 43.77% 109.96% 41.47%

This table compares Keppel REIT and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $31.09 million 1.46 $13.61 million $1.64 3.32

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Keppel REIT and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Keppel REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

