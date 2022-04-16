Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report $228.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.60 million and the highest is $231.34 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $245.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $983.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 114,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,982. The company has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

