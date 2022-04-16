ColossusXT (COLX) Price Down 7.8% This Week

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $11.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,645,104,022 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

