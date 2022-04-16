Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.95.

COIN stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.