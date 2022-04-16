Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 2,220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,012.0 days.

OTCMKTS:COCSF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.