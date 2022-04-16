CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $5,188.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009310 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,827,687 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

