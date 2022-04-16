Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CLCGY opened at $40.70 on Friday. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

