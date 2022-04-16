Civitas Market Capitalization Tops $44,670.06 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $44,670.06 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,555,334 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

