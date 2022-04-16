Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 231.38 ($3.02).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 122.90 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.06 ($2.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($25,951.52). Also, insider David Lis acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($60,659.37). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.