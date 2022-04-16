Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. Citigroup has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.