Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

