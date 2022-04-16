Citigroup Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $275.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.85.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.00. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.