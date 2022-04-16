Citigroup Cuts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $241.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $258.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.71.

NYSE AMG opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

