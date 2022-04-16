Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as high as C$1.40. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 5,274 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.