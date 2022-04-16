Cindicator (CND) Reaches One Day Volume of $784.00

Cindicator (CND) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $784.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

