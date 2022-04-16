China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

