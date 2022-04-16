China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Everbright Environment Group (CHFFF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.