ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $100,811.21 and $2,280.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.70 or 0.07492715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,158.47 or 0.99975547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050274 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

