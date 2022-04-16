Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).
CNA stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.38. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
