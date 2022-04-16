Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

Get Centrica alerts:

CNA stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.38. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,435.21). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,845 shares of company stock worth $231,767.

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.